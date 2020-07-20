VIDEO: Hopewell managed to film his kidnappers

0

Hopewell Chin’ono managed to film his kidnappers before they took him away. Some of them can be seen in police uniform. One of them ordered him to put his phone away.

Source: VIDEO: Hopewell managed to film his kidnappers – The Zimbabwean

 

