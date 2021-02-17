Source: ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow noopener noreferrer”Village head turns armed robber – NewsDay Zimbabwe

MAXWELL Matembudze, a village head in ward 23, Chief Nyakunhuwa area in Zaka was shot dead by police last week after he reportedly resisted arrest for robbery.

Matembudze was among five suspected robbers who allegedly raided Lundi business centre on February 11 and robbed two businessmen Munyaradzi Zizhou and Arnold Ncube of a combined US$20 000 and cellphones.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

“One suspect was shot and died after he tried to attack the police who had gone to arrest him. A number of electrical gadgets including cellphones, laptops and television sets were recovered at his home,” Dhewa said.

Police sources said on February 11, police manning a roadblock at the 167km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway stopped a truck for regular search.