Source: Violence flares in Nkayi – The Standard

BY SILAS NKALA

ZANU PF activists in Nkayi South, Matabeleland North have been accused of torching a field belonging to an aspiring ward 14 Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) candidate Prince Moyo ahead of pending by-elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week said he will announce the by-election dates in early January.

Zanu PF and opposition parties have already kick-started their election campaigns, with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa coming under attack in rural areas he has visited to drum up support.