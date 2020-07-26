Virtual Public Hearings on Pension and Provident Funds Bill

BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 26/2020

Please note: Parliament has warned that due to current restrictions on gatherings imposed in light of COVID 19, attendance at open committee meetings will be controlled in order to comply with the National Lockdown Regulations. Remember to always wear face masks.

There will be open committee meetings during the coming week, as listed below.

Monday 27th July 2020 at 9 am

Portfolio Committee: Pubic Accounts

Oral evidence from the ZESA Board and Management on the ZESA Forensic Audit Report of 2019.

Venue: National Assembly chamber

Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 9 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Advocacy Core Team on their petition on the age of consent to access Sexual Reproductive Health Care Services in Zimbabwe.

Venue: National Assembly chamber

Thursday 30 July 2020 at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs on the Ministry’s 2019 Annual Budget Performance Report.

Venue: Government Caucus

Thursday 30 July 2020 at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sports, Culture and Recreation

Oral Evidence from the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on progress made in drafting the National Youth Bill.

Venue: Senate Chamber

Members of the public may attend these meetings – but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 2700181 and 2252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

