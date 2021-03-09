Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe Womens Day 

Florence Mudzingwa a digital marketer and life coach works from her wheelchair at her family home in Harare, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021 photo. Mudzingwa through her organisation Hope Resurrect Trust, equips girls with disability with skills, equipment and confidence to make their way in the world, despite their gender and disabilities. From driving trucks and fixing cars to encouraging girls living with disability to find their places in society, women in Zimbabwe are refusing to be defined by their gender or circumstances, even as the pandemic hits them hardest hardest and imposes extra burdens.