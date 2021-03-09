Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe Womens Day 

0

Source: Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe Womens Day | National | eastoregonian.com

Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe Womens Day

Florence Mudzingwa a digital marketer and life coach works from her wheelchair at her family home in Harare, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021 photo. Mudzingwa through her organisation Hope Resurrect Trust, equips girls with disability with skills, equipment and confidence to make their way in the world, despite their gender and disabilities. From driving trucks and fixing cars to encouraging girls living with disability to find their places in society, women in Zimbabwe are refusing to be defined by their gender or circumstances, even as the pandemic hits them hardest hardest and imposes extra burdens.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi – staff, AP

Related posts:

  1. Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis
  2. National sport associations sweat over Covid-19 
  3. Missing policeman feared dead
  4. The long journey of Zisco revival
  5. Zimbabwe avails US $480m for roads rehabilitation programme
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *