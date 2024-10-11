Source: VMCZ honours Rtd Justice Smith –Newsday Zimbabwe

VMCZ board chairperson Alec Muchadehama (left) honours Retired Justice George Smith, chairperson of the media complaints committee in Harare recently

THE Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) has honoured its media complaints committee chairperson, Retired Justice George Smith, for his outstanding service since he became a board member in 2009.

VMCZ board members and the secretariat praised Justice Smith for his unwavering commitment to promoting media accountability and ethical journalism in Zimbabwe.

The VMCZ said his guidance and leadership has helped shape and promote ethical journalism to foster accountability in the media.

VMCZ board chairperson Alec Muchadehama expressed his deep appreciation for Justice Smith’s leadership.

“It was an honour working alongside Justice Smith,” Muchadehama said during the ceremony to honour the retired judge.

“His demand for excellence in all aspects of the complaints handling process elevated our work and pushed us to maintain the highest standards of integrity.

“His meticulous attention to detail and insistence on getting things right have been invaluable to our mission.”

VMCZ executive director Loughty Dube echoed similar sentiments in thanking Justice Smith for his dedication to upholding responsible journalism.

“Justice Smith’s contributions have left a lasting impact on our organisation and the media landscape in Zimbabwe. His service has been instrumental in strengthening trust between the media and the public,” Dube said.

Justice Smith has played a pivotal role in ensuring fair and impartial resolution of media-related disputes, reinforcing the importance of professionalism and transparency within the industry.