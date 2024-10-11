Source: ED dangles incentives for local beneficiation –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his government was committed to reviewing policy frameworks to provide incentives for local beneficiation and value-addition in the mining sector.

Mnangagwa said this in his keynote address at the official opening of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

“Additional incentives and support will also be provided to companies that invest in local beneficiation and value addition,” he said.

“This will make it more attractive for companies to process their minerals in Zimbabwe rather than exporting them raw.”

Government was committed to leveraging the mining industry to drive technological and industrial advancements, Mnangagwa said.

He also emphasised on the importance of technology and value addition in the mining sector.

“It is, indeed, through greater focus on mining value chains that we will derive maximum value from our mineral resources for sustainable development,” he said while underscoring the role of minerals such as lithium and platinum in modern technology.

“We expect spinoffs from mining into other sectors, which will, in turn, promote rapid industrialisation of our country,” he added.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando echoed the President’s sentiments.

“This programme helps in advancing the skills in the mining sector, showcasing our efforts to enhance its growth. Government remains committed to ensuring Zimbabwe’s mining industry competes on a global scale,” Chiwenga said.

Added Chitando: “The objective is to ensure nothing is exported without value-addition, maximising the number of products produced locally. As the industry grows, it’s crucial we remain compliant with regulations to secure sustainable growth.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube said the mining sector was a key driver of economic growth.

ZITF Company board chairperson Busisa Moyo said this year’s Mine Entra showcased the dedication to industrialisation through mining value chains.

“The emphasis on beneficiation and technological advancement will not only attract investment but also create more employment opportunities in the region,” Moyo said.

The Mine Entra is running under the theme Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.

Organisers said the theme underscored the integral role of innovation and technology in shaping the sector’s future.