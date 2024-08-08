VP Chiwenga calls for active youth participation 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

VP Chiwenga listed developmental achievements recorded under President Mnangagwa’s leadership adding that it was heartening to see the youth coin an apt theme for the conference.

Mukudzei Chingwere–Herald Reporter

YOUTHS must play an active role in development and help in the attainment of national goals, Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday at the Zanu PF National Youth League Assembly in Harare.

This National Youth League Assembly was held under the theme: “One voice, one vision creating a conducive environment for youth development and empowerment towards Vision 2030”.

VP Chiwenga listed developmental achievements recorded under President Mnangagwa’s leadership adding that it was heartening to see the youth coin an apt theme for the conference.

He said the theme made it incumbent on leadership to prioritise youth participation in national development.

“As the vanguard of the ruling party, I urge you to remain disciplined and actively participate in mainstream developmental matters and help us achieve our aspirations,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The President has spearheaded economic transformation anchored on the use of local resources and expertise in collaboration with other friendly nations in the region and beyond.

“This developmental trajectory is premised on his enduring philosophy that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.’

“We are pleased that the National Youth League continues to play a critical role in shaping the future of the party.

“With the youth actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the party and in the process learning from their superiors, we are assured that the legacy of the founding fathers of this great institution is in safe hands and will live forever,” said VP Chiwenga.

The party’s electoral victory in August last year was testament that Zanu PF is a mass party and a show of confidence in the sterling work that the Second Republic under the visionary and transformative stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

The VP commended the National Youth League for playing their part in ensuring the resounding win by the President and the party in last year’s elections.

“Let us therefore, continue in the same spirit of unity and work together to ensure that, the country remains on course to accelerate the achievement of our pro-people vision of becoming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The Zanu PF-led Government, under the astute leadership of the President, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa guided by the party’s election manifesto continues to make great strides in ensuring broad-based and inclusive development of our country which leaves no one and no place behind.

“Government remains committed to rolling out more programmes and projects that uplift the livelihoods of our people including the youth.

“The Second Republic under the wise leadership of our President and First Secretary of ruling party Zanu PF has achieved great milestones and achievements in major economic sectors, such as, agriculture, mining, tourism, infrastructure development and manufacturing, among others, using our own resources”.