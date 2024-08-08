Promote party policies, President tells youths 

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa received a thunderous welcome from members of the Youth League on arrival for the wing’s National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

YOUTHS should never be spectators in the development of the country, but must always defend and promote the ruling party’s policies and programmes to accelerate the realisation of the country’s development goals, President Mnangagwa has said.

In the same vein, the President said the youths, as the vanguard of the revolutionary party, are a strategic cog who have to live up to the aspirations of the young people of Zimbabwe who overwhelmingly voted for Zanu PF in last year’s harmonised elections.

Addressing the Zanu PF National Assembly of the Youth League in Harare yesterday, the President said the ruling party will always deliver on its promises, no matter the obstacles thrown in its way by detractors in the form of illegal economic sanctions and other restrictions, particularly from the Western world.

Thus, the President charged the youth to increase production and productivity, putting shoulder to the wheel in the journey towards Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

“As young leaders of our revolutionary Party, the responsibilities upon you are weighty. You must forge and scale up the implementation of sound strategies to positively impact the youth, those within the Party and throughout the nation in general. Under the Second Republic, I have repeatedly declared and shown that we are about action and results that benefit our people, leaving no one and no place behind. This is our inedible character as ZANU PF, under this dispensation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged the youths to be aware that they are in Party positions and in the governance architecture of the country because the people of Zimbabwe, especially the young, emphatically endorsed Zanu-PF.

“The people, and the youth in your case, expect us to discharge our mandate with humility, honesty, a high sense of servanthood and impeccable integrity. Anything less is unacceptable.

“You are a strategic cog in our party leadership structure and have the burden and responsibility to live up to the expectations of the young people of our Party and nation. I, therefore, call upon you all to continue to lead from the front as we grow, modernise, develop and industrialise our economy. Never be spectators in the development and implementation of the policies and programmes of our ZANU PF – led Government”.

At all times, added the President, youths must always be active and productive.

“Month by month; quarter by quarter and year by year; I want to see more concrete results, increased production and productivity, specifically from members of the Youth League; ward by ward, district by district and sector by sector. This must ultimately feed into provincial economic GDP growth”.

He said Zimbabwe will not achieve its goals of becoming an upper-middle-class economy by 2030 by mere talk or magic.

“Hapana feja-feja apa. We should work hard on a disaggregated and deliberate basis to realise our goal to improve the quality of life of our people”.

Under President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has delivered on its promises to the people, and the President urged the young people to grab the opportunities for the betterment of communities, calling on those in positions of authority to serve the people first.

“The strategic positions the youth hold in Cabinet, Parliament, local authorities or as board members of various organisations are not designed so that you have clout in your social circles, “kuti muremere ma-streets”; Kwete! You have a duty to leverage those portfolios to wholeheartedly serve the young people of Zimbabwe. So far, I commend the majority of those appointed for showing zeal to learn and serve. Well done,” said the President.

He also urged the youths to join forces with law enforcement agents to expose companies that are refusing to trade in the country’s currency, the ZiG, saying the law will take its course against such elements.

“To sustain the current growth trajectory and further accelerate our country’s modernisation and industrialisation, it is critically important that the Youth League promotes and inculcates a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, driven by science and technology.

“To this end, you have a task to lead conversations, projects and programmes among the young people, both within the Party and across the nation. You should not be found missing in this ongoing national development agenda”.

President Mnangagwa said the youth must always nurture principles of Ubuntu/Hunhu, be disciplined even in their interactions on social media platforms like WhatsApp.

“Anchored by our Heritage Based Education 5.0 philosophy, we want young people who produce goods and services for use in our communities and in the economy. I want to see greater visibility of the Party Youth League in this Science, Technology and Innovation space.

“The ZANU PF Government will not back down on our onslaught against immoral and irresponsible acts of sabotage, such as money laundering and other forms of white-collar crime that are derailing our economic progress. There are no sacred cows. Pasi ne corruption; pasi nehuori,” he said.

The President said the youth must always be guided by the party’s rules and regulations.

“As you gather here to formulate policies that are aimed at scaling up youth development and ensuring Party membership growth, be mindful that the Second Republic is proudly premised on upholding constitutionalism.

“As a League, you must be guided by the Vision; Mission; Aims and Objectives, Values as well and Duties of all members as clearly outlined in the Party Constitution. Ngatichengetedzei “Gwara re Musangano”.

“We are members of the Party first before we assume leadership positions. Therefore, you are reminded that every member must be loyal to the Party and its leadership. You must observe, respect and abide by the constitution, policies, rules and regulations of the Party,” said the President.

The National Assembly of the Youth League was attended by Zanu PF Vice Presidents Cde Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and top ruling party officials.