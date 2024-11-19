VP Chiwenga calls for regional energy response 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga shares a lighter moment with European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann (centre) and United Kingdom Trade Commissioner for Africa, Mr John Humphrey (left) after the official opening of the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday. – Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in VICTORIA FALLS

Power shortages affecting Southern Africa need a coordinated response to ensure all countries have adequate electricity and can press ahead with their development plans, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Opening the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit here, VP Chiwenga said on its part, Zimbabwe is progressing with a master plan to migrate from reliance on a single power source.

He called for the creation of an energy future that guaranteed economic growth, improved the quality of life for everyone and ensured future generations would inherit a cleaner, greener and more prosperous world.

“In that regard, I am pleased to share that Zimbabwe is currently developing an integrated energy resource plan that will identify our energy resources and chart an optimal development path, with a balanced energy mix that reduces dependence on a single source,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The challenge of energy access remains one of the most pressing issues for both Zimbabwe and Zambia. While we have made significant progress in expanding electricity access, far too many of our citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas, still lack reliable energy.”

The summit, which has drawn key stakeholders to find solutions to the regional power crisis, committed to finding innovative solutions that increase investment in both on-grid and off-grid energy solutions.

VP Chiwenga called for the harnessing of the power of new technologies such as solar mini-grids, energy storage systems and smart grids, to bring electricity to even the remotest corners of the two countries.

“We cannot afford to leave anyone behind. Access to energy is not a luxury, it is a fundamental right that underpins education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation. Therefore, through expanding energy access, we are laying the foundation for sustainable development that benefits every Zimbabwean and Zambian,” he said.

Collaboration and innovation in transforming the energy sectors of Zimbabwe and Zambia were critical, as well as working together in attracting investments in major energy projects.

Zimbabwe and Zambia, said VP Chiwenga, were blessed with abundant natural resources, hence the summit presents an opportunity to build regional cooperation that enhanced energy resilience, promoted sustainability and accelerated industrial growth.

“Zimbabwe and Zambia are not merely neighbours, we are partners in progress. Together, we can create an energy future that supports economic growth, improves the quality of life for all Zimbabweans and Zambians, and ensures that our children inherit a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous world.

“Our region is rich in energy potential, from hydroelectric power to solar and wind resources. The Kariba Dam, which straddles our two countries, stands as a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to harnessing clean energy.

“Yet, as we all know, these resources must be used sustainably, efficiently, and equitably to meet the growing energy demands of our populations,” said VP Chiwenga.

The two countries need to commit to working together to harness the full potential of their natural resources, build resilient, sustainable, and affordable energy systems, and provide reliable power to every home, school, and business.

Going forward, renewable energy would play a central role in Zimbabwe and Zambia’s energy transition, with both countries well-positioned to lead the charge in the sector as they are endowed with vast, untapped resources in solar, wind and hydro, said VP Chiwenga.

Zambia’s Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote said both countries had a lot in common, including sharing of water bodies that power their hydropower like Kariba.

“The time has come for us to embrace innovation, sustainability and collaboration in order to create a more resilient and prosperous future.

“As a country, we developed the first ever integrated resource plan in December 2023, which is a blueprint for Zambia’s energy development in generation, transmission and distribution and sees the key focus areas to support the economy,” said Minister Chikote.

One of the key pillars of the Zambian strategy is to increase the share of renewable energy sources.