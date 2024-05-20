Source: VP Chiwenga Flew To China For “Medicals” – Presidential Spokesperson
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga left the country last week for China for a medical review, it has emerged.
Chiwenga’s last public appearance was on May 11 when he and President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the silver jubilee of the ordination of Roman Catholic archbishop Robert Ndlovu in Harare.
Responding to a question over the vice president’s whereabouts after he missed three events attended by Mnangagwa last week, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told ZimLive: “He went out for his medicals”.
Chiwenga (68), underwent major surgery in China in 2019 to correct a condition that narrowed or tightened his oesophagus, and had previously received treatment in India and South Africa as well.
This is the second confirmed appointment Chiwenga has had with his Chinese doctors in five months.
During his annual leave in January, Chiwenga travelled to China with a spokesman for the presidency saying he would use the time for “routine medical check-ups with his physicians.”
