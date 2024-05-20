Source: Zimbabwe Police Investigate Killing Of Rwandese National In Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and killed Rwandese national Samuel Habimana in Waterfalls, Harare on Friday night.

Habimana was allegedly shot in the neck at his Mainway Meadows home in Waterfalls, Harare, under unclear circumstances after a four-member gang broke it his house.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told ZBC News that investigations into the murder are underway. He said:

As the Zimbabwe Republic Police we are investigating the shooting incident which took place in Waterfalls, Harare in view to find the motive behind the shooting. We believe that the suspects tracked him from Harare’s Central Business District to his home in Waterfalls. We want to assure the public that comprehensive investigations are currently underway and no stone will be left unturned.

Asst. Comm. Nyathi also warned the public against publishing information which has not been verified. He added:

I want to warn the public against publishing false information on social media. We are urging the public that if they have any information they want the public to know they are free to come to our offices rather than publishing such without verification.

A report claimed Habimana (49), who was killed in front of his son, wife, and house help, was assassinated.

A former Rwandan refugee in Zimbabwe, Ansbert Nkundineza, and one of the leading opposition figures in exile said that the shooting was a terror incident linked to Kigali. Nkundineza was quoted by ZiMetro as saying: