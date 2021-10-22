Source: VP Chiwenga launches PRAZ e-learning portal | The Herald

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga interacting with Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) officials at the conference in Victoria Falls.

Blessings Chidakwa in Victoria Falls

Public Entities can now register and submit documents electronically to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) following the formulation of its portal, a move set to reduce the hurdles of paperwork while increasing transaction speed.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga launched the new application today at the PRAZ conference here running under the theme, “Balancing emergencies with efficiency and integrity.”

VP Chiwenga said to develop a better understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, PRAZ recently completed the design of an e-Learning Portal on Public Procurement and Standard Bidding Documents for the establishment of Framework Agreements.

“Design of the electronic learning system was initiated with the objective of digitising learning and training material onto an electronic learning platform,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the portal, which has just undergone successful piloting contains four courses, namely, law sensitisation, bidder sensitisation, introduction to standard bidding documents and elementary certification training.

“Procurement practitioners and bidders are now able to enroll for online PRAZ training that will equip the learner with knowledge of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. This is a welcome development that should be appreciated and embraced to improve public procurement for the benefit of the people,” he said.

PRAZ board chairperson Mrs Vimbai Nyemba yesterday said the Government recognises that effective public procurement is the cornerstone for achieving the vision of President Mnangagwa for an “Upper Middle-Class Economy by 2030.”

“It is my pleasure that full compliance of registration to conduct procurement is on course to be achieved by you public entities who are gathered here today.

“To promote ease of doing business which is a mantra of the Second Republic, the Authority formulated a portal where suppliers can register in the comfort of their offices with all the documents being submitted electronically.

“We are finalising on the module that will enable public entities to upload tenders and these will be accessible to registered suppliers. More modules will be developed in line with promoting ease of doing business under electronic Government Procurement (e-GP),” she said.

PRAZ chief executive Mr Clever Ruswa said the purpose of the conference was to discuss issues and experiences of procurement in emergencies while at the same time balancing efficiency and integrity.

“I call upon procuring entities to promote the continuous development of their public procurement officials. This will enable them to manage administrative issues of public procurement without much challenge and allow you Accounting Officers to focus on strategic issues,” he said.

The main mandate of PRAZ is to promote an efficient, fair, competitive and transparent public procurement system in Zimbabwe.

Reputable International guests from countries including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia as well as senior Government officials, parastatals and the private sector shared their experiences.

Some of the guests are attending the oversubscribed meeting virtually.