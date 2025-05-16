Source: VP Chiwenga mourns former PS Sikipa – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has paid condolences following the death of former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Godfrey Gwaze Sikipa, who succumbed to cancer-related complications last week.

Dr Sikipa, a distinguished medical practitioner, is remembered for his dedication to public health.

He served as a Health Advisor in the Presidential Advisory Council from 2018 to 2023 and had an extensive career in the Ministry of Health, holding positions such as medical officer, provincial medical director, and permanent secretary.

VP Chiwenga highlighted Dr Sikipa’s relentless commitment to improving health outcomes, particularly in combating HIV and AIDS during its peak.

He was instrumental in training medical professionals and enhancing access to essential treatments.

“A dark cloud fell on Zimbabwe’s medical fraternity on May 5, 2025, as one of the nation’s staunch medical practitioners, Dr Godfrey Gwaze Sikipa, succumbed to cancer, a battle he courageously fought for two decades,” said VP Chiwenga.

Graduating as a medical doctor in 1976, Dr Sikipa continually pursued further education, focusing on pressing health issues.

His death leaves a significant gap in the medical community, added VP Chiwenga.

He played a crucial role in the fight against HIV and AIDS, contributing to the World Health Organisation’s National HIV Care and Treatment Strategy (2013-2017) and leading the Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSP) Proposal.

“Dr Sikipa’s contributions are evident in the milestones Zimbabwe boasts today. The nation has lost not only a brilliant mind and medical expert, but also a passionate health practitioner,” VP Chiwenga said.

VP Chiwenga extended heartfelt condolences to Dr Sikipa’s family, especially his wife, Mrs Dolly Sikipa, their four sons, and five grandchildren.

“Indeed, he marked his time with outstanding contributions to his country, particularly in preserving human life. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Born in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, Dr Sikipa demonstrated exceptional vision from a young age.

He joined the Ministry of Health in 1981, where he began addressing alarming rates of maternal and child mortality by pursuing a Master in Maternal and Child Health from the Institute of Child Health in the UK.

His career included serving as provincial medical director from 1984 to 1990 and permanent secretary from 1990 to 1992.

VP Chiwenga praised Dr Sikipa’s lifelong dedication to preserving human life and improving human dignity, emphasising his significant impact on the health sector in Zimbabwe.