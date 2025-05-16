Source: GHOST WORKERS SCANDAL! United Refineries Limited boss milks US$16k from company – herald

Danisa Masuku

A FORMER human resources manager at United Refineries Limited has landed himself in hot water after allegedly cooking up a scam involving 11 ghost workers to defraud the company of a whopping US$16 587.

Shingai Takunda Mabena appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura facing a fraud charge that has left tongues wagging at the popular oil manufacturing firm.

Mabena, who pleaded not guilty, was granted US$500 bail and ordered to report to CID Commercial Crimes Division every two weeks. He was also told not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his current address.

According to the State, Mabena pulled off the shady scheme between May and December last year while serving as the company’s HR manager.

He allegedly created a fake database of 11 non-existent employees, complete with forged credentials and employment details. He then processed bogus pay slips and used them to apply for loans from a local micro-finance institution.

Believing the documents to be genuine, the lender deposited US$16 587 into the bank accounts linked to the ghost workers. The money then vanished, allegedly into Mabena’s own pockets.

The scam unravelled when the micro-finance company knocked on United Refineries’ door demanding repayments. Shocked by the claims, the company launched an internal audit which exposed the web of deceit.

That was the beginning of the end for Mabena, whose arrest followed shortly after the dirty game came to light.

He is set to return to court on 21 May as investigations continue.

The case has rocked the company and left many questioning how such a massive fraud went unnoticed for months.