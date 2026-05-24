Source: VP Mohadi launches family values initiative, urges Church to lead fight against social ills – herald

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi yesterday launched the Family Values Initiative in Beitbridge, calling on churches to take a leading role in restoring moral values and tackling social ills such as drug and substance abuse.

The Vice President made the remarks at Kingdom Light Global Church during the wedding of Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe leader Bishop Edgar Maireva and his wife Gladys Verengai.

The wedding was held concurrently with the launch of the initiative.

VP Mohadi described marriage as the first institution ordained by God and the foundation of society.

“A nation is only as strong as its families. When fathers are present and responsible, when mothers are honoured and supported, when children are raised in discipline and love, the nation rises,” he said.

The Second Republic, he said, had placed the family at the centre of Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2, under the social development pillar, linking economic growth to moral development.

“We cannot build an upper middle-income society on a foundation of broken homes, absent fathers and children without moral guidance. Economic growth must walk hand in hand with moral growth and social cohesion,” VP Mohadi said.

“Today is a day of joy, but it is also a day of purpose. We are gathered to witness a holy covenant between a man and a woman called to serve God and His people. We are also gathered to launch an initiative that speaks to the soul of our nation: the restoration and defence of family values and Christian principles in public.”

The Vice President said the country was facing serious challenges, including drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence and the breakdown of family structures.

He said the scourge of drug and substance abuse was stealing the future of the youth.

The Government, he added, had accordingly declared drug abuse a national disaster and was strengthening law enforcement, expanding rehabilitation centres and partnering with churches for prevention and rehabilitation.

“The launch of Family Values Initiative we witness today comes at a decisive moment in our history. We are a nation under construction. Physically, you see roads, dams, housing projects and industrial parks rising across the country. But a nation is not built by brick and steel alone. It is built by people of character, discipline and faith,” he said.

The Church’s role in counselling, restoration and community reintegration, he said, was irreplaceable.

He urged church leaders to continue being the nation’s moral compass.

“Government recognises the Church as an indispensable partner in nation-building. This is not symbolic support — this is an active, practical partnership,” said VP Mohadi.

He added that the Government will continue to create platforms for ongoing dialogue between the State and faith leaders and mobilise resources where needed.

VP Mohadi noted that the Family Values Initiative was a response to external cultural influences that seek to redefine marriage, family and identity, contrary to Zimbabwe’s African and Christian heritage.

“These initiatives are not about imposing one denomination’s doctrine on the nation. They are about defending the common moral ground that allows all Zimbabweans, of any faith or none, to live together with dignity, order and purpose,” he emphasised.

Addressing Bishop Maireva and his wife, VP Mohadi said their union should serve as a light for the nation.

“May your home become a centre of prayer, counselling and hope for many. May it demonstrate that a marriage rooted in Christ can withstand economic hardship, social pressure and the storms of life,” he said.

He also made a clarion call for a national renewal of marriage, family and values.

“Let it be said that in 2026, Zimbabwe chose to defend the family, to honour God and to build a nation on truth and righteousness.”

The event was attended by Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Albert Nguluvhe, Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou, religious leaders and Government officials, among others.