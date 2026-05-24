Source: Zimbabwe hits 400 000 number plate milestone – herald

Zimpapers Correspondent

MORE than 400 000 vehicle number plates have been produced since local manufacture began four years ago, representing a major milestone in the Government’s import-substitution drive.

The official cost of standard vehicle number plates has since been reduced from US$500 to just US$50, with the authorities now eyeing the export market.

The police have also intensified their blitz against vehicles without number plates.

The modern production plant, operated by Transtech Solutions Private Limited, is a collaborative initiative between local institutions of higher learning. The project marks a major milestone for the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, which emphasises import substitution and industrialisation.

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo confirmed that the plant — housed in a converted campus hall previously used for mining equipment — has transitioned into a fully fledged commercial venture.

“We have done 400 000 plates for the country. And we are now the official supplier of number plates, and things are running well,” Prof Mapfumo said.

“We are producing the number plates as per order per CVR (Central Vehicle Registry), and it’s a unique product we are offering in partnership with other institutions in higher education in the country.”

The plant is expanding its footprint to include the broader transport technology value chain.

“We are developing new products as solutions to the transport industry, so that’s why we call it Transtech Solutions Private Limited, because it’s beyond just the number plates. We are also triggering the research that’s underway on the production of raw materials, especially the aluminium rolls that we use in the manufacturing, and then the recycling of the waste that comes out of the number plates,” he said.

With an installed capacity of 30 plates per minute — translating to roughly 14 000 plates a day depending on order volumes — the plant has eliminated the chronic national shortages experienced when Zimbabwe relied on imports from Germany.

Following an initial capital injection of over US$1 million from the Government, the plant has saved the country millions in scarce foreign currency.

Attention has now shifted towards the regional market.

Negotiations are underway to begin exporting plates to Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

“The capacity for the plant means we can actually do it for the region. We do have the potential to actually support the regional requirements for number plates if that comes our way,” Prof Mapfumo added.

The plant, which was officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa on December 2, 2022, features an innovative machine used for fabricating “third plates” (security window decals), which was engineered completely in-house by the university’s technical team.

Prof Mapfumo commended the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development for breaking down institutional silos to foster academic synergies.

“In the past, I think there was a little bit more of a silo mentality . . . but I think this is one of the projects that does show that we can put that away and just work together. We have always said maybe if we are given the same level of support, our level of thinking is the same as what we get elsewhere.

“As academics, as thinkers, once you get that assurance, you can do a lot of things. We feel that the nation should know that it can be done by ourselves.”

In 2020, CVR had a backlog of 60 000 vehicle number plates.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira credited President Mnangagwa for initiating the project.

“It was an idea that came from His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” Prof Tagwira said. “He approached our then-Minister (Professor Amon Murwira) and said, ‘Can you ask the universities to produce number plates?’ That’s how we put together a consortium of colleges led by the University of Zimbabwe. I’m glad that the two reasons this was set up have now been fulfilled: making number plates available and ensuring they are cheaper.”