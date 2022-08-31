Source: VP to open Catholic school | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is tomorrow expected to officially open the multi-million-dollar Roman Catholic’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help Primary School in Chinhoyi’s high density suburb of Brundish.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Zanu PF provincial chair, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the event which was constructed by artisans from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Vice President Chiwenga officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of the school in 2020 where he lauded the church for playing a pivotal role in complementing Government’s role in the construction of schools and health care facilities in the country in line with attaining Vision 2030.

Construction of the secondary school by the Chinhoyi Diocese under the same name and area, is expected to commence soon.

Chinhoyi Diocese runs 13 primary and seven secondary schools.

Said Vice President Chiwenga then: “Our goal is 100 percent literacy levels, which we will certainly achieve, through the dedication and commitment of parents, staff and pupils willing to advance along the road of knowledge and education.”

Zimbabwe’s literacy rate stands at 88 percent and is ranked one of the highest in Africa.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka called on Chinhoyi residents and those from surrounding to attend the event.