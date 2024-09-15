Source: Vulnerable children very close to my heart: President | The Sunday Mail

‘

Emmanuel Kafe

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA has reiterated his commitment to supporting vulnerable and underprivileged children, saying their plight was very close to his heart.

Speaking at the ED-UNZA Presidential Scholarship Programme fundraising dinner at State House on Friday, the President said education is crucial in driving the economy.

He commended the programme’s stakeholders for their collective efforts in providing opportunities for academically gifted but vulnerable students, highlighting that this has enabled beneficiaries to access high-quality education.

“The plight of vulnerable children and underprivileged members of the community is very close to my heart. Therefore, the privilege of being the founder and patron of the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme will continue to be a responsibility which I will ever treasure,” he said.

The Second Republic, he said, was focused on ushering in a knowledge-driven economy.

“The focus of my administration remains on creating a knowledge-driven economy to sustain growth, innovation, industrialisation and modernisation of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“We should stop admiring the innovation, industrialisation and modernisation of other countries when you have your own,” he said.

He pledged to strengthen Zimbabwe’s education sector, recognising its crucial role in driving economic growth and development.

“My dear countrymen and women, the importance of a country’s education system in guaranteeing sustainable economic growth cannot be overemphasised.

“In light of this, we continue to support the education sector towards nurturing competitive, productive and skilled young people who have innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets that can help grow our economy and produce products and services.

“To this end, I consider education and development of innovation, science, technology as some of the key drivers of industrialisation and promoting socio-economic growth in our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Under the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model, we are making headway in creating students that can develop tangible goods and services,” said the President.

He urged community leaders and stakeholders to continue investing in education, saying “no amount is too little” and every act of sacrifice and kindness strengthens the foundation of the nation.

Added President Mnangagwa: “It is pleasing that beneficiaries of the ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund are all doing well; very well indeed, and continue to work hard with exceptional results, some of whom have since graduated.

“In conclusion, let me reiterate that hard, honest work, commitment, focus, inclusivity, action, excellency and results will continue to be important pillars of my administration.”

The ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund provides opportunities for underprivileged learners in Zimbabwe and Zambia to access university education, facilitating their dreams and career objectives.

The scholarship programme is supporting 66 students — 52 from Zimbabwe who are studying in Zambia and 14 Zambian students studying in Zimbabwe.

Tafara Mapurisa, the inaugural beneficiary of the ED-UNZA Scholarship, graduated with a degree in Software Engineering from the University of Zambia earlier this year.

Raised by his single mother, Tafara received the scholarship in 2019 and commenced his studies at the University of Zambia in 2020.

He expressed his gratitude towards President Mnangagwa’s visionary approach to education, which has enabled him to achieve his academic goals.

“I am the first beneficiary to graduate through the ED-UNZA Scholarship. I want to tell my peers that they should keep up the hope because, without President Mnangagwa, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“He has given me hope to continue studying; he has given me light . . .”