War veterans play integral role in defending ethos of the liberation struggle: President 

President Mnangagwa addresses the Zanu PF War Veterans League National Assembly at Zanu PF Headquarters today. – Pictures: Kudakwashe Hunda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commended war veterans for playing an integral role in defending ethos of the liberation struggle and helped in mobilising support to ensure electoral victory for Zanu PF in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The Head of State and Government said this while delivering a keynote address at the first National Assembly of the Zanu PF War Veterans, Ex-political prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees held at the revolutionary party’s headquarters this afternoon.

“On the political front, I commend you all my dear comrades, shamwari dzeropa from across the districts, provinces, right up to the national level for the hard work, including mobilizing your membership towards the party’s emphatic victory in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Takavarakasha. Takavasvasvanga. Well done, makorokoto, amhlope,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged the war veterans to remain disciplined, loyal and persistent.