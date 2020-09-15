Warrant of arrest for Mamombe 

Warrant of arrest for Mamombe
Joana Mamombe

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
MDC-Alliance Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe was today issued with a warrant of arrest after she failed to attend court for trial on allegations of faking their abductions.

Mamombe is being jointly charged with other MDC-Alliance members, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.
Their lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama told Harare magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande that Mamombe failed to attend court, as she was admitted at a health centre in Harare.

Mr Muchadehama said Mamombe’s doctors told him that she was suffering from anxiety problems and could not attend court.

