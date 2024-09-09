Source: Warriors out to tame Lions –Newsday Zimbabwe

Dube, who is returning to the senior national team fold after a lengthy time away, admitted The Warriors did not have the same pedigree compared to their next opponent, but said they are not intimidated by the history and prestige of Cameroon.

STAR-STUDDED Cameroon boast of fear factor, but Prince Dube says The Warriors are not intimidated by the five-time African champions ahead of the teams’ Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group J match day two qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda’s capital Kampala tomorrow.

Kick-off is 5pm Zimbabwe time.

Led by their inspirational captain Vincent Aboubakar, the Indomitable Lions have all their big name players available for this crucial battle, including Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Andre Zambo Anguissa of Napoli, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The central African team moved top of Group J after a scrappy 1-0 home win over Namibia in their group opener on Saturday, a day after Zimbabwe had battled to a goalless draw away against Kenya in their group opener.

He said the team was focused on its own strengths and ambitions.

“If you look at the Cameroon squad, they have quality players all over the pitch. On paper, they have big names. But, I do not believe in this big name thing because when we get out there on to the pitch, we are all equal. There is no reason to fear anyone,” the Tanzania-based player said.

“Of course they are a good side so we will need to apply ourselves well. We will have to fight as a team and believe in each other.”

Dube was given a starting role in the team on his return from a three-year Warriors hiatus and he repaid the faith by producing a decent performance as the target man.

He, however, spurned a glorious chance to score after he was put through on goal by a Khama Billiat diagonal pass, but shot straight at the keeper.

The former Highlanders player expects to get more of those chances.

“I am surrounded by quality players like Khama and Tawanda Chirewa. They have an eye for a good pass. I just have to stay ready and make good movements because I know they can find me. If I get chances, which I know my teammates will provide, I will have to take them.”

While a draw was not what many Warriors fans expected, Dube believes a point against the Harambee stars who dominated Zimbabwe in the past should be commended.

“As a team we managed to give a good performance. Many people had hoped for us to get maximum points, but we could not and that is the nature of football. We hope to get positive results as we move forward starting with the next match. After training for just two days and giving a performance like that against Kenya gives us a lot of confidence going forward. We will take the positives from the Kenya game into the match against Cameroon and hope to get a win. I expect an improved performance because we have been together for a long time now. We are developing chemistry as a team and beginning to understand the coach’s philosophy and how he wants us to play.”

The striker expressed gratitude to be back in the Warriors’ fold.

“I have been out of the national team for quite some time. Coming back I just wanted to get onto the pitch and do my best for the country. I’m happy to be back and ready to help the team as much as I can,” Dube said.

Zimbabwe are hosting Cameroon at their adopted venue in the Uganda capital because the country does not have a Caf-certified stadium to stage international matches.

A handful of Warriors supporters cheered on the team against Kenya and Dube expects the numbers to improve tomorrow.

“Our supporters should always rally behind us. I know we don’t always get the results that they expect, but they must be patient with us. We are a new team under a new coach so we need time to adjust to the new demands. We will go out there to try and win so they should stick with us in good and bad moments. We promise to try and deliver happiness to them.”