Zim scientists claim major cancer discovery 

The scientists are working with the University of the Witswatersrand, in collaboration with Harare Institute of Public Health and University of Johannesburg.

ZIMBABWEAN scientists and partners have discovered a drug that can cure Alzheimer’s disease among other cancers in a groundbreaking discovery that comes at a time when the world is plagued by a rise in cases, with Zimbabwe being flagged in the red zone recently.

Chairperson of the Academic Council of HIPH and Head of School of Mathematics Professor Simon Mukwembi said they developed a digital technology that was based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and mathematical formulas and he called it RUTAVA.

“I ordinarily [we] like to call it RUTAVA. We used it to discover different drugs for treatment of different diseases. Currently, the cancer drugs that are there have got side effects as they target both the cancer cells. The magical drug only kills cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed,” he said.

“We got a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and I am pleased to say that, when one has Alzheimer’s disease, brain cells die and unfortunately it will be getting close to the brain because when they die they don’t get renewed. So, we got a drug that works for Alzheimer.

“The effectiveness of the discovered anti-AD drug was confirmed in laboratory experiments. We called the drug ‘G-47. It is a heavy gun that rescues the brain cells from dying as people age. It is a gun that will see Zimbabwe rise.”

According to Mukwembi, the drug has the capacity to impact the pharmaceutical landscape in Zimbabwe.

The discovery of this drug will cut down the importation bill if we start manufacturing our own drug and help the government towards attaining Vision 2030.

“With this, our country will be able to mop up the much-needed cash from the world, rise to greatness and reclaim its rightful position,” he said.

Addressing the class of 2023 graduation ceremony of HIPH, Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said the latest discovery was a stepping stone towards production.

“It is a step towards production and we have not yet finalised. These are things that have been proved in the laboratory, so what should follow are clinical trials. But I think it is the right direction and we are proud to have Zimbabweans working in such a critical area,” he said.

“We hope that Zimbabwe will be on the map world-wide because of this step and it will be a huge step for the whole world since the diseases are not only a Zimbabwean thing but a world-wide problem.

“So, it is a great thing for Zimbabwe and the world if this thing passes through clinical trials. We are very hopeful that this will be a success.”

Mombeshora said the discovery would change the image of the country and government would support HIPH and its partners.

“It will be a huge step in the positive direction for the world. But for Zimbabwe, it is the pride that we will derive from learning that our own people, our own children, our own professors have come up and discovered something. That tendency to look down upon us, I am sure, that picture will change the whole world,” he said.

“As you know, HIPH is a private organisation but as its government, we are very supportive all the way until the clinical trials are done. We guarantee that we will make sure that this whole thing will pass through the clinical trials and become a success.”