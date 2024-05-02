Warriors to play at Orlando

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will play their next World Cup qualifier home game against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on June 7.

After playing Lesotho, the homeless Warriors face South Africa at Free State Stadium on June 11.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) chief executive officer Yvonne Manwa confirmed the development.

The Warriors used Huye Stadium in Rwanda as their home ground when they drew 1-1 against Nigeria in November last year.

This was a few days after they had played a goalless draw against Rwanda in the opening match of the campaign at the same venue.

However, while it is confirmed that Zimbabwe will play in South Africa, it is not clear who will be in charge of the Warriors for the two matches.

Norman Mapeza took charge in March when Zimbabwe played in a four-nation tournament in Malawi.

ZIFA have since advertised the post for a substantive coach.