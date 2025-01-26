Source: Water billing goes prepaid nationwide . . .Teams assess number of smart meters needed | The Sunday Mail

Debra Matabvu

Chief Reporter

WATER management in Zimbabwe is set to undergo massive transformation countrywide as the Government is pushing for a shift from traditional monthly water billing to a prepaid smart water meter system.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve the provision of potable water and drive the rapid development of supply and conveyancing systems through private capital.

Initially, the new system will be rolled out in Harare, where a modern water treatment plant will be developed alongside the installation of new water conveyancing infrastructure.

Under this model, private players will handle raw water purification, distribution, billing and wastewater management.

Smart meters will also be installed on residential premises to facilitate prepaid billing.

The introduction of smart meters will be a welcome departure from the City of Harare’s current chaotic billing system, which is largely compromised by the lack of a functional enterprise resource planning system.

The local authority has been struggling with revenue collection as a result.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works recently signed agreements with the City of Harare, Hangzhou Liaison Technology Company and Helcraw Electrical under a build, transfer and operate (BTO) model to privatise water management in the capital city.

The privatisation programme will eventually expand to residential areas across the country, with technical teams currently assessing water distribution networks in preparation for the initiative’s rollout in the coming months.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed that an implementation schedule would be developed soon after the assessment is completed.

“The water privatisation exercise is set to be rolled out countrywide, with a team of technicians currently assessing and ascertaining areas across the country,” he said.

“What is being privatised is the whole chain, from purification and distribution to the billing of water. The project is being implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP).

“We have a team of technicians that are assessing the water distribution network in Harare and that exercise will inform us on the areas the programme will begin.”

Chief director for spatial planning and development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Dr Shingirayi Mushamba said the number of smart meters to be procured will be determined once the ongoing assessment has been completed.

“The programme and work schedules are currently being implemented and are set to be finalised next week (this week). Some teams are currently on the ground ascertaining the number of smart meters that are needed,” he said.

“Since the programme is going to be countrywide, the teams are also ascertaining the number of areas in cities and towns that have smart meters.

“In addition, the programme will also cover areas that are being regularised, such as . . . Caledonia and Southern Incorporated areas. So, this is the exercise that is currently taking place.

“After the number of smart meters that need to be installed has been ascertained, Government will procure a certain number of smart meters to ensure the programme begins in earnest. The remainder of the smart meters will be procured by respective local authorities.”

Helcraw chairperson Farai Jere referred questions from The Sunday Mail to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

In a statement last week, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the introduction of the smart meters will change the way residents manage their water usage and help recover costs associated with water services.

“Water smart meters will enable residents to track their water consumption in real-time, allowing them to make informed decisions to reduce their usage,” Mayor Mafume said.

“While we recognise the importance of access to clean water, we also need to ensure that we can recover the costs associated with treating and supplying water to our residents.”

Service delivery in the capital has been affected by a dysfunctional revenue collection system.

The local authority has been struggling to collect rates for essential services like water, garbage collection and sanitation.

Meter tampering and illegal connections have also made the situation worse.

Further, residents believe the local authority’s billing is fictitious since it is based on estimates and non-existent services.

Urban planning expert Dr Percy Toriro said there was need for accountability in the system despite privatisation of the services.

“This is a basic need and hence requires a delicate and carefully considered solution: Privatisation of public goods is a double-edged sword; it brings the product and efficiency, but often puts the service beyond the affordability of many,” he said.

“Most cities that efficiently run their water service adopt a hybrid system. This usually comes in the form of a semi-autonomous utility so that it is independent enough to make quick decisions, yet remains accountable to stakeholders and may even receive public funding when necessary.

“Some large South African cities have public water utilities along the semi-autonomous model, and it is working.”

Since 2000, most opposition-run local authorities have been failing to adequately provide water services to residents, with some areas going for years with no running water.

Harare province has over the past five years witnessed two cholera outbreaks, in 2019 and 2023, with the former claiming over 50 lives.

The cholera outbreaks have been attributed to lack of proper sanitation and provision of clean water in most residential areas across the city.

African countries that have introduced full or partial water privatisation include South Africa, Senegal, Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire.