Water crisis hits Binga community 

VILLAGERS in Chemba under Chief Saba in Binga are grappling with a critical water crisis that has endangered the lives of nearly 700 residents and their livestock.

In a desperation villagers from Chemba and nearby areas, including Siamusale, Siakanenge, Matendu and Zunda, are forced to queue early in the morning hoping to collect at least three 20-litre buckets each of water per day.

In an interview with Southern Eye, village head’s secretary Christopher Munsaka said they were enduring the harsh realities of climate change.

“Families are compelled to venture out at night, risking theft and danger in their search for water. Incidents of livestock theft have surged, leaving families even more vulnerable.

“We are also concerned that the situation could worsen as the dry season progresses. If it does not rain this month, villagers will have to trek more than 10 gruelling kilometres to find alternative water sources. The struggle is unimaginable,” he said.

“The problem is not being faced by people alone but livestock as well. This is leading to small livestock being preyed on by baboons and wild dogs everyday.

“The villagers have also lost their cattle due to water shortages and will be affected by a serious shortage of draught power during the forthcoming agricultural season.”

Munsaka said it was difficult to drive the cattle for 24km in search of water.

“Thieves are now taking advantage of this problem. The only solution for this challenge is to drill boreholes for the villages whether solarised or with bush pumps.

“We are also encouraging people to use climate smart agricultural techniques and conservation farming. Without prompt intervention, the water crisis will worsen, jeopardising health, safety and livelihoods.

“Community leaders and residents are urgently appealing for support to drill solar-powered boreholes which are the only sustainable solution to providing clean water. This environmentally friendly-initiative will harness renewable energy to ensure a reliable water supply.”