Source: Water crisis hits Nkayi school – The Southern Eye

In separate interviews, teachers said they were spending most of their time looking for water instead of teaching.

A number of teachers at Gwelutshena Primary School in Nkayi district are said to be seeking transfers because of frustrations due to lack of reliable water supplies at the institution.

The school has no borehole.

In separate interviews, teachers said they were spending most of their time looking for water instead of teaching.

“We have to walk long distances in search of water; it affects us in our planning,” one of the teachers said.

Another teacher said: “We end up buying water from villagers.

“It is very demotivating, hence the majority of us are seeking transfers.”

Nkayi Rural District Council chief executive officer, Silibele Mpofu acknowledged the water crisis in Gwelutshena.

” The Gwelutshena area has had a water problem for a long time,” Mpofu said.