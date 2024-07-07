Source: Matabeleland chiefs speak out against looting – The Southern Eye

Zimbabweans were left alarmed recently following reports of million dollar scandals involving Zanu PF linked businessmen such as convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Chiefs from Matabeleland say unbridled corruption and massive looting of public resources have left Zimbabwe poorer and a bad investment destination.

Chivayo was heard in leaked audios exposing the trio’s alleged corrupt US$40 million tender to supply electoral material to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) ahead of last year’s elections.

They allegedly inflated the prices, did not deliver some materials and spent the remainder on buying cars and showing off to millions who are struggling to make ends meet.

Chimombe and Mpofu are currently in remand prison over another scandal where they allegedly diverted millions meant for the presidential goat scheme, spending it on expensive cars, houses and booze.

In separate interviews, traditional leaders told Southern Eye on Sunday that such unbridled corruption had a devastating impact on economic development.

“The challenges that we are facing in Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa are the issues to do with corruption where corruption is reducing the level of confidence from the diaspora people,” said Chief Dakamela from Nkayi in Matabeleland North.

“Most people have run away from their countries of birth due to different reasons so we need clear financial policies to guard our wealth and investments.

“Governments should shun corruption so that even our own people in diaspora can invest back into their communities, build proper business so that we create employment.”

Chief Fuyane said corruption by the politically connected persons has left citizens poorer.

“All good efforts are swallowed by corruption,” Fuyane said.

“Corruption erodes all positive development projects hence it is the elephant in the house.”

Chief Nyangazonke urged anti-corruption watchdogs to walk the talk on their mandate to win the fight against graft.

“As the ministry of traditional leadership, there are things that we shun and amongst them is corruption,” he said.

“We shun corruption by all means.

“Leaders should serve people and make sure whatever they do is going to benefit countries in the future.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to fight corruption when he assumed office in 2017 after the removal of his long term ally, the late Robert Mugabe.

Massive corruption scandals have been unearthed under Mnangagwa with most of them involving his close associates.

Chivayo, who is boasting that he is untouchable, said Mnangagwa called him his son in leaked audios.

Nyangazonke added: “Whether it is an institution, a province, or a country, it should not be for one’s personal benefit.

“Whichever institution, whichever individual, leaders should try by all means to be role models.

“They should ensure that everything they do is going to help people in the future. If ever we are to win over corruption in Africa, we are going to be a beautiful independent corruption because we have much power alone.”

Bulilima-based Chief Mphini echoed similar sentiments.

“African political leaders think they are there to rule, something that is not true,” Mphini said.

“They should know that they were hired, hence whatever they do they should consult people first.”