Source: ‘We are pastors for Mnangagwa’ – The Southern Eye

MIDLANDs PastorsforED Kwekwe co-ordinator, Norman Masiiwa yesterday said clergymen should not be ashamed to show their support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“I heard some saying we are pastors for economic development. We should be clear we are not pastors for economic development, but we are pastors for Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said Masiiwa at the provincial launch for PastorsforED held at Mtapa Hall in Gweru.

“We stand with our President and we should support him.”

Various pastor co-ordinators from other districts in the province took turns to sing praises for Mnangagwa, describing him as having given them an opportunity to “worship freely”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Midlands PastorsforED chapter, its founding chairperson Idirashe Dongo said church leaders should openly support Mnangagwa.

“We are happy to launch the Midlands PastorsforED and it is now time for church leaders to stand up and support the President for national economic development,” she said.

“Food security in the country must be fronted by the church and church leaders because they (Christians) are the majority.”

Zanu PF central committee member Wellington Magura said pastors who did not attend the launch should join others and not “be left behind”.

He said the ruling party was grateful that pastors were supporting Mnangagwa.

“Since the liberation struggle freedom fighters were guided by God and spirit mediums,” he said.

“Church leaders lead people from various political formations and they are, therefore, important, hence we should uplift them.”

Various songs were composed at the launch praising Mnangagwa as a “God-given leader” who will take the country to the promised land.

This PastorsforED chapter is just one among a host of other shadowy groupings supporting Mnangagwa’s 2023 re-election bid.