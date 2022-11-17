Source: Civic group gets international recognition –Newsday Zimbabwe

A local peace building organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe has been nominated for the international 2022 Peace and Sport Award to be held in Monaco, Italy later this month.

The award is given to an organisation that intentionally uses sport to achieve development goals and create a culture of peace through the transmission of specific values, attitudes and behaviours.

In a statement, the organisation’s Executive Director John Muchenje said it is their thrust to foster engagement and unite traditionally divergent community groups through sports.

“We are honoured to have been nominated for this significant international award.Credit should however go to the various political parties and stakeholders that we have been working in sporting activities so as to bring diverging people together,” Muchenje said.

Sports tournaments pitting various political parties including Zanu PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been held to to de-escalate tensions ahead of the 2023 elections.

“4-H Zimbabwe’s mission is to empower and capacitate youths to be responsible,caring and contributing leaders that effect positive change in the world around them,” Muchenje added.

4-H Zimbabwe has also used sports to raise awareness against drug abuse among the youth.

The Peace and Sport Awards founded in 2007 rewards organisations and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to peace, dialogue and social stability in the world through sport.

The Peace and Sport International Forum brings together government representatives, international sports organisations, civil society and the private sector involved in peace through sport actions.