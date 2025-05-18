Source: We dodged landmines to cross into Mozambique – herald

Last week, CDE CHIONE CHIMUKOSI, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Peter Tichatonga, talked about the forces that drove him to join the liberation struggle. This week, he chronicles to our Political Editor KUDA BWITITI the five-day journey it took him to cross into Mozambique. He also reflects on the military training he underwent. In addition, Cde Chimukosi discusses the détente period, an emotionally difficult chapter in 1975 when the war was temporarily halted.

Q: You said it took you five days to cross into Mozambique. Please tell us about this arduous journey.

A: It was not an easy journey. To summarise it, we endured a treacherous, five-day trek. At times we had to move under the cover of darkness to evade Rhodesian patrols. We scrambled through dense bush and rocky hills with little food or water, and at times, surviving mostly on wild fruits and sheer willpower.

At some point, every step was a gamble; one wrong move could mean capture, torture or death. There were also some occasions when we moved in silence, communicating only through hand signals, our bodies pushed to the brink of exhaustion.

The journey took longer than expected because, along the way, we were picking up other comrades scattered in small groups to join the struggle. Having started the journey from our village in Uzumba, we picked up comrades in areas such as Maramba and Pfungwe. Some were injured, others were weak from hunger, forcing us to slow our pace and take detours to avoid detection. Our movements were meticulous as our leaders wanted to ensure that we would not face off in a battle with the Rhodesian Security Forces.

If it were not for these delays, we might have crossed into Mozambique in fewer days, but in war, survival is never a straight path. Thankfully, we all made it to the border. Having started as a group of 15 from Uzumba, we were 73 by the time we reached the border. But, just when we thought the hardest part was over, we faced another deadly challenge just as we were about to cross the border.

Q: What exactly happened, comrade?

A: Landmines. The Rhodesian Security Forces had heavily planted mines in known crossing points, turning what should have been our path to Mozambique into a lethal trap. But we were prepared. Some of the senior comrades who had recruited us had received specialised training in detecting and disabling these hidden killers.

Q: Please explain in detail how the explosives were demined.

A: Moving with painstaking caution, they scanned the earth for disturbed soil, trip wires and the faintest metallic glint. Every step was a matter of life and death.

One wrong move could have blown us all to pieces, but their skill saved us. They carefully disarmed the mines, one by one, clearing a narrow path.

Some of the landmines were removed manually using shovels. We formed separate queues — there were 73 of us in total — and organised ourselves into groups to avoid areas that hadn’t been cleared yet. Once a landmine was removed, one group would proceed forward. Then, another landmine would be cleared, and the next group would move. That was the sequence we followed. It took hours, each second stretched thin with tension, but finally, we made it through.

Q: Describe the feeling when you finally crossed into Mozambique, having faced such deadly obstacles?

A: That moment, stepping onto Mozambican soil, was more than just crossing a border. It was a testament to our resilience, our collective will to survive and the sacrifices of those who guided us. We were all smiles, and we chatted animatedly, grateful that we had made it.

Q: Where exactly did you go after crossing into Mozambique?

A: We had crossed via the famous Bhinya Road. I am sure the comrades you have interviewed before told you about this road. Using that route, we headed to Seguranca, which was a ZANLA base in Tete province. The leaders at that camp included Cdes Chigove and Dzino. We stayed at Seguranca for about a month. During this stay, we received basic military training. After the training, comrades were selected and deployed to different areas. I was deployed to the Chesa area in Mt Darwin. However, while I was at Chesa, the détente happened.

Q: Please describe how the détente affected you.

A: For most of 1975, the armed struggle made no progress and indeed suffered serious reversals. During the détente, there was the seizure of food supplies and ammunition meant for the military training camps, and this greatly affected the guerrillas as well as those joining the liberation struggle. Severe food shortages and other supplies threatened to cripple the struggle. We went for days without proper meals.

Next week, Cde Chimukosi shares how the liberation war resumed after the détente period and his subsequent deployment to Tembwe for advanced military training.