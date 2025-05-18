Source: UZ crisis deepens amid strike – The Standard

UZ students concerned by the lecturer’s absenteeism impact and effects requested the postponement of examinations by a week, and the university administration consented.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is grappling with a deep crisis precipitated by a month-long strike by lecturers, which has resulted in academic stagnation.

The lecturers are on indefinite strike demanding a salary of US$2500, but they are currently earning US$230 per month and a ZiG component of less than US$200 when converted.

After some arm twisting methods that included suspension of union leaders to force lecturers back into classrooms failed, UZ vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo was faced with no option, but to engage the lecturers.

In his address last week to very few lecturers since most of them under Association of University Teachers (AUT) did not attend, Mapfumo tried to appeal to the lecturers to consider the plight of students.

“Our students depend on us especially during this challenging time and it is our professional obligation to see them through the end of their academic studies” Mapfumo said.

AUT, however, dismissed the vice chancellor’s intervention as a ploy to buy time and threaten lecturers.

“As such, we do not participate in anything to do with UZ, be it teaching, research, examining, invigilating, departmental board meetings, faculty meetings or any other meeting, and that includes the said address by the VC,” responded AUT in a statement.

The proverbial saying that when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers rings true when it comes to the situation at the oldest higher learning institution in the country.

Last week, six UZ students were detained during a flash protest in support of their striking lecturers, describing it as a gross abuse of the constitution.

The students staged a demonstration demanding an urgent resolution to the grievances of their lecturers, who have been on strike for over a month.

One resident student Tinashe Mwayera said they felt cheated of their parent’s hard earned money paying tuition fees for non-existent lessons.

“We are here to learn but for the past month nothing is happening they have reduced the University of Zimbabwe to a social club, we are doing nothing,” said Mwayera

“Our parents borrowed money to pay fees, but we are doing nothing, it’s really pathetic,.”

In an attempt to force lecturers to go to work, UZ authorities introduced a logging system for lecturers.

AUT member, Obvious Vengeyi, rubbished the clocking system for lecturers.

“Its basically a further indication that the university has been reduced to a primary school or some such institutions,” Vengeyi said.

“The university registry doesn’t know that university professors cannot be confined to office. Research is always out there.

“How can one who is in Chipinge doing research on bilharzia for instance be expected to report to UZ each morning; log in and then log out in the afternoon.”

Zimbabwe National Students Union were national legal and human rights secretary, Fanuel Gona, agreed that the strike’s far-reaching consequences are multifaceted.

“Final-year students, including those writing their dissertations, are facing unprecedented uncertainty about their graduation prospects,” Gona said.

“Students on attachment are yet to be assessed, while first-year students have been denied the opportunity to engage in meaningful learning, despite paying tuition fees.

“Those residing off-campus are shouldering the burden of rent without receiving any academic benefits.”

The 5.0 initiative, aimed at enhancing quality education in the country, is commendable.

However, its implementation is hindered by the current crisis.

Demotivated lecturers, exacerbated by the prolonged strike, cannot effectively drive this initiative forward.