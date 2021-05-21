Source: We have delivered on 2018 election promises: Zanu PF – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

THE ruling Zanu PF party yesterday claimed that it had delivered on all its 2018 electoral promises, among them a smooth public transport system and economic stability.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led the revival of Zupco, created jobs and stabilised the local currency and, therefore, was headed for a crushing victory in 2023.

“We agreed with the people through the manifesto that we will develop a new public transport system and indeed we revived Zupco and the results are there for all to see, we said we are going to deal with corruption ruthlessly and the fight goes on,” Khaya Moyo said.

Government has ordered private transport operators to join the Zupco franchise while those who resisted joining remain parked.

The move has introduced crippling transport shortages, which have been condemned by the commuting public.

Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF had also improved the healthcare system and created jobs. His remarks came at a time doctors and nurses are leaving their jobs for greener pastures.

“We said we are going to reform towards civil political engagements and shun hostility in preference to dialogue and it is going on under the Political Actors Dialogue, we said we are going to create jobs and indeed true to that, several jobs have been created.

“We promised to reengage countries that we crossed paths with and that is a continuous process. We promised to priorities healthcare of our citizens and indeed, notwithstanding the added health disaster of COVID-19, we have managed to do the best in the region in saving lives of our people,” he said.

But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the situation on the ground showed that Zanu PF had failed. “Despite the regime’s propaganda and attempt to paint a false picture of economic improvement, people’s livelihoods remain under threat with teachers, doctors and other civil servants earning slave wages,” Mahere said, adding that the country was facing food insecurity under Mnangagwa.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said: “The unfortunate thing in all this is how low a standard of success Zanu PF has set itself and the country.”

“It seems Zanu PF is living in a world of its own, we face serious transport problems everyday. I finish work at 4pm, but get home close to midnight, then they say they have changed public transport,” said Tawanda Manyere, an ordinary Zimbabwean.