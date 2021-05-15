Source: We know where we are going: ED – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/MOSES MATENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who of late has come under fire for fast-tracking constitutional amendments for alleged “selfish gains” has said his critics were whistling from the graveyard as he was clear on where he was taking the country to.

Mnangagwa has been under fire from different quarters for rushing constitutional amendments which observers said were aimed at consolidating his grip on power.

Speaking during the commissioning of Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera on Thursday, Mnangagwa said the country was certain on its future despite negativity by “naysayers”.

“Zimbabwe is one such country which is focused; we know where we are coming from and we know where we want to go. We might have those who are criticising us, but we keep on moving,” he said.

The Zanu PF leader has also been criticised for fueling human rights abuses and using State machinery to silence dissent.

Mnangagwa said though Zimbabwe was a unitary State, there was need for unity in the region to prosper.

“If we combine all the 10 provinces, it becomes Zimbabwe, one unitary State. Some dream this country being divided, it’s just a dream. Zimbabwe will remain a unitary State, a single State of Zimbabwe.”

“Going forward, we are in the Sadc, we are in the process of integrating all our economic and social activities as Sadc. If we remain individual, developing individually without collaboration, we will not succeed to the same extent as Sadc, we will work together,” he said.