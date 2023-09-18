Source: We’ll challenge yellow tie ban: CCC -Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION Citizens for Coalition of Change (CCC) legislators have vowed to challenge the ban on yellow ties in Parliament after several legislators turned up in the yellow attire for the swearing-in ceremony.

The ban came after Zanu PF legislators accused the opposition parliamentarians of coming to the House dressed in party regalia.

Yellow is the CCC party’s official colour.

In an interview, Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya said the ban on yellow ties was harassment and that there was no law which stopped Members of Parliament from wearing them.

He said CCC would challenge the ban in court.

“I think its Zanu PF members who don’t want to see anything yellow. The yellow ties had no party symbols,” he said. “We were told to remove our ties and its harassment, there is no law which stops us from wearing a yellow tie, and we need to challenge it in court.”

Last year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled that political regalia cannot be worn in the chambers because it is a public institution for all the people of Zimbabwe.

“We can wear our attire and party regalia outside when we go for our political meetings or in our constituencies, but not in the Chamber because this is a public institution,” Mudenda said.

“It is an institution for all the people of Zimbabwe we represent and we do not want to be confused by such tendencies exhibited through generic political attire.”

In an unrelated manner, CCC councillor for Glen Norah, Womberaiishe Nhende, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected State agents has gone outside the country to seek medical attention.

Nhende was allegedly abducted together with Sonele Mukuhlani and were reportedly injected with an unknown substance. Their abductors left them for dead about 70 kilometres from Harare on the Harare-Chinhoyi Highway.

CCC officials who spoke to NewsDay on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Nhende had left the country to seek medical attention.

“Womberaiishe is out of the country for medical reasons following his alleged abduction,” they said.

Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Nhende said: “As if the abduction and poisoning was not enough, they destroyed my car.”