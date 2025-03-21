We’ll defend the party, President: Youths

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

ZANU PF youths yesterday vowed to do everything within their means to defend the party and its First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, and ensure peace prevails in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund in Harare, Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde John Paradza, said youths would not fold their hands in the face of social media threats meant to cause mayhem in the nation.

“There are issues being discussed on social media about planned demonstrations.

“Your Excellency, as long as myself and Cde Machakaire (Zanu PF Youth Secretary) still lead the youths, no demonstration will take place.

“We want you, Your Excellency, to have a good (night’s) sleep because we were not born holding eggs. We are equal, just like anyone else.

“As the Youth League, our duty is to defend the President and the party,” he said.

During the Youth Empowerment Fund launch, President Mnangagwa gifted youths US$2 million designed to assist entrepreneurs in various sectors, including agriculture, mining, technology, and manufacturing.

In addition to the revolving fund, President Mnangagwa gave youths 72 tractors, 10 combine harvesters, 10 vehicles, and 10 rigs for boreholes to ensure they are adequately equipped to take on agriculture as a viable and profitable venture.

On the mining front, President Mnangagwa said he would avail a US$5 million mining equipment scheme targeting young artisanal miners.

The US$5 million mining equipment scheme will offer young miners access to modern machinery that will enhance their productivity and profitability.

Meanwhile, the popular scarf that President Mnangagwa wears was bought for US$300 000 with the money pledged to be channelled towards the Youth Empowerment Fund.

Initially, US$2 million had been set aside for the Youth Empowerment Fund, but the total will now be US$2,3 million.

Speaking at the launch of the fund, Special Investment Advisor to the President, Dr Paul Tungwarara, said investors were inspired by the President’s vision.

“President Mnangagwa, we have investors from Dubai in our midst who have pledged to purchase your scarf for US$300 000.

“The investors said the money should be channelled towards the revolving Youth Empowerment Fund,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara also said the youth empowerment initiative is a testament to President Mnangagwa’s resolve to uplift the youth.

“You have directed the money for youth empowerment to the most remote areas, consistent with Your Excellency’s mantra of leaving no place and no one behind,” he said.

It was indeed a hive of activity at the Harare International Conference Centre as youths from all the country’s 10 provinces witnessed the Youth Fund launch.