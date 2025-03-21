Govt steps in to rehabilitate urban roads

Freeman Razemba, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has stepped in to rehabilitate and construct roads in major cities and towns across the country to address years of neglect by local authorities.

For the past two decades, many urban roads have fallen into a state of disrepair under the watch of opposition-run local authorities, even though they receive funds from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) and ratepayers.

While the maintenance of roads falls under the purview of local authorities, on several occasions, central Government had to step in after councils failed to execute their duties.

In the latest instance, Government, through Zinara, is set to begin work on key roads, including Willowvale Road, which stretches from the intersection with Simon Mazorodze Road (Rothmans) to Glen View and Budiriro in Harare.

This initiative is part of a broader road rehabilitation programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, which has identified at least 40 major roads in and around Harare needing urgent attention.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently met with all 10 Provincial Road Engineers to discuss the programme’s progress and challenges.

In an interview on Wednesday, Minister Mhona said good infrastructure is important for economic growth.

“City roads fall under the purview of local authorities, but for the past 20 years, we have seen these roads neglected,” Minister Mhona said.

“His Excellency, President Cde Dr Mnangagwa has made it clear that we cannot stand by and watch. We must take action to rehabilitate these roads for the benefit of our people.”

Minister Mhona said Zinara collects and distributes funds to road authorities nationwide for road maintenance and rehabilitation.

However, he expressed concern over the mismanagement of these funds by some local authorities.

“During the Commission of Inquiry, it became clear that some local authorities were diverting funds meant for road projects to other uses,” he said. “For example, some officials were earning exorbitant salaries of up to US$30 000 while roads in their areas crumbled. This is unacceptable.”

To ensure transparency and accountability, Minister Mhona announced that Zinara would now publicly disclose, on a quarterly basis, the funds allocated to local authorities for road projects. This measure aims to hold councils accountable and ensure that funds are used for their intended purpose.

Government has also taken a hands-on approach to road rehabilitation, intervening to directly oversee the repair and construction of key urban roads.

Among the priority roads are Harare Drive and Nemakonde Road, which connect major areas such as Trabablas Interchange, High Glen Road, Kuwadzana, and Kirkman Road.

Kirkman Road will be widened, while Harare Drive will be dualised to ease traffic congestion.

“We are not just focusing on major highways but also on roads that connect our communities,” Minister Mhona said.

“For instance, we are rehabilitating Willowvale Road from Rothmans to Glen View, ensuring that residents in these areas have access to well-maintained roads.”

The Minister acknowledged that even after rehabilitation, maintaining the roads would remain a challenge for some local authorities.

To address this, the Government is working closely with Zinara to ensure sustainable road maintenance practices are implemented.

The road rehabilitation programme is a giant step towards improving urban infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

As the Government takes the lead in addressing years of neglect, residents in cities like Harare can look forward to safer, more reliable roads that support economic growth and community development.

“Development is for all Zimbabweans,” Minister Mhona said.

“We are committed to ensuring that our roads are restored to their former glory and beyond, for the benefit of current and future generations.”