‘We’re inseparable with our neighbours’ 

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Herald Reporter 

Zimbabwe remains committed to the engagement and re-engagement policy and enjoys excellent relations with most countries, including its neighbours, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

Speaking after last week’s Cabinet meeting, Dr Muswere dispelled suggestions from some quarters that relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia were strained. 

“Our international relations are governed by our engagement and re-engagement policy and that we are a friend to all and enemy to none. 

“Zambia is our neighbour and a geographical reality with a long history from the days of the Federation all the way to the liberation struggle when we worked together. We are Siamese twins,” said Dr Muswere.

