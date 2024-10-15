WestProp hands over Millennium Heights apartment units to owners 

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

West Prop Holdings this morning handed over the 112 Block 3 apartment units at Millennium Heights in Harare to their owners, with the company’s chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe promising the new residents a “mini-Dubai” at Millennium Park.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira and other senior Government officials attended the event.

The apartment units that adorn the Millennium Park are part of the 1 000 units being constructed over 10 years.The estate combines the live, work, shop and play theme.

Residents of the apartment units can now put final touches that include furnishing and other décor fittings while waiting to officially occupy the apartments sometime next month.

With the completion of Block 3, the focus now shifts to the ED Block that will have six cascading floors and 86 apartment units.

Mr Sharpe is on record saying: “We are certainly playing our part in rebuilding Zimbabwe and contributing towards the

middle-income society by 2030. Our punchline is ‘Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe’. We want the same beauty and splendour that attracts visitors to Dubai to be experienced here in Zimbabwe.”

Millennium Heights apartments are part of the bigger development that encompasses Pokugara, the upcoming Mall of

Zimbabwe, The Hives, and the soon-to-be-built office park.