38 Bulawayo learners arrested at Vuzu party

Amos Mpofu

Bulawayo Bureau

POLICE in Bulawayo apprehended 38 minors at a Vuzu party in Pumula South last Friday.

The police found condoms and alcohol at the scene following a tip-off from vigilant neighbours.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the Vuzu party was attended by learners from schools across the city, including some who reside in low-density residential areas.

Concerned parents have voiced their worries about social media enabling the organisation of illegal Vuzu parties by minors, making it easier for them to communicate with one another about planned gatherings, events and locations.

“We confirm the arrest of 38 children from different schools, including COH&H College, Foundation College, Educare College,

St Bernard’s School, Northlea High School, Zim College, Beacon of Life, and school leavers, who were attending a Vuzu party at house number 22614 in Pumula South, Bulawayo,” she said.

“On October 11, 2024, at around 1 pm, police received a tip-off about a Vuzu party at the mentioned address. Upon arrival, the

house and children were searched, revealing unused condoms, two 750ml bottles of White Stone Vodka, 15 litres of Fourth Street wine, and a bottle of glue.

“The children claimed they had gathered for a birthday party without their parents’ knowledge. The identity of the house owner is yet to be confirmed.”

The police released the minors into the custody of their parents and referred them to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination.

Assistant Inspector Msebele applauded the alert residents of Pumula South for monitoring negative activities in their surroundings and working closely with the police.

“We would like to appreciate members of the public for supplying such valid information, which led to the arrest of the accused persons and we also encourage parents to monitor their children’s activities,” she said.

A local neighbourhood watch committee member, Mrs Phumulani Khumalo said residents swiftly spoiled the party when they alerted the police.

“They arrived in a kombi at the house hosting the party, which shocked residents as such scenes are new to this area,” she said.

“We have never seen anything like this before. The party was held because the adults at the house had not been home for a while. Some children were in school uniforms, while others wore casual, revealing clothes, especially the girls.

“From my observations, these children have a channel to share information about these parties, and they gather without even knowing each other. The children confirmed that many were from different schools and locations,” said Mrs Khumalo.

She urged parents to prioritise looking after their children or assign someone when they are not around.

“Parents should not leave their children without a reliable guardian while they seek greener pastures,” said Mrs Khumalo.

“The African set-up and culture emphasises living as one big family, a principle that should apply in situations like this

“Parents can connect their children with trustworthy relatives or friends in the community who can monitor their movements in their absence. This could help reduce such incidents as many children have confirmed they live alone or with no father figures in their lives.”

Another resident said their swift reaction was informed by the memorandum of understanding they signed with the police and churches, committing to collaborate in weeding out crime.

“We are collaborating with the police to create safe, crime-free communities. We are committed to safeguarding our children and ensuring they grow up to secure a bright future.”