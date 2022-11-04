Source: Westproperties to make Zim a tourist destination | The Herald

Mr Sharpe (right)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Westproperties Zimbabwe has vowed to grow the local economy and to promote brand Zimbabwe, attract tourists and make Zimbabwe the ideal investment destination.

The company’s chief executive officer Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe said this in his presentation during the CEO Annual Roundtable held in Victoria Falls today.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are gathered here today to share experiences, learn and grow our businesses from the wealth of knowledge that will come out of our deliberations,he said.

The Forbes award winner said he represent arguably one of the biggest property development companies in Zimbabwe.

“We are building tens of thousands of value-added residential properties for the people under the mantra “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe’ with one billion bricks.

“We are geared towards channelling our resources into building Zimbabwean homes because we believe that the home is the soul of the nation. We believe in giving title because shelter is one of the surest inheritances for our families in as much as title guarantees security of tenure,” said Mr Sharpe.

He went on saying that his company was the leading developer in Zimbabwe of premium lifestyle estates which are integrated and mixed-use communities.

Mr Sharpe said his company believes in creating a harmonious environment where its clients can live, work, shop and play in a neighbourhood that is both a gated community offering security and comfort as well as the convenience of being able to walk from their houses to their work places, shops and have the recreational amenities surrounding the nearby landscape.

“We are looking at three particular nodes in Harare which are specifically: A Millennium Park in which we have the now popular and well known Pokugara Residential Estate consisting of 147 high end townhouses and stand-alone residential homes, Millennium Heights which consists of 1000 apartments varying in sizes from studio to four bedrooms, Millennium Office Park and the flagship Mall of Zimbabwe.”

He also said there was also the Pomona City which consists of the already completed Phase 1A and currently under construction Phase 1 B & C consisting of 740 stands. It is worth noting, that Phase 1 will be the last freehold titled land that we will sell in this new city within a city and from Phase 2 onwards the land will only be available on leasehold.

“Our vision is innovative and futuristic as it helps in addressing green and sustainable integrated infrastructure demands.

“We are building neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in. We are bringing completeness, self-sustaining neighbourhoods and safe communities for women and children. Neighbourhoods with indoor sports facilities, work stations, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a lifetime experience to live in style,” said Mr Sharpe.

He said under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), housing delivery is one of the 14 priority areas largely expected to spur the nation towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“West Property has bought into His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s vision of Nyika Inovakwa Nevana Vayo (literally meaning Zimbabweans will

build Zimbabwe),” he said