We’ve enough blood stocks: NBSZ

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

THE National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has assured the public that the country has adequate blood stocks and blood products in its reserves, a minimum of five days supply.

NBSZ chief executive, Ms Lucy Marowa said the blood bank had at least 1 500 usable units of blood in stock to cover the standard of five days, while another 2 000 units of untested blood were being processed.

“When we talk about stocks of blood and blood products, we measure these in terms of how many days’ cover we have. For us to say we have ideal stocks, we are looking at a minimum of five days’ stock of blood and blood products.

“At the moment, I am glad to say that we actually exceed the five days’ stock of blood and blood products. So that means that in terms of blood that is readily available for use right now, we have enough to cover the nation for a minimum of five days going forward,” she said.

Ms Marowa said hospitals had enough blood in stock and there was no need for Zimbabweans to trek to other countries in search of blood.

NBSZ services all hospitals through its five branches in Harare, Mutare, Masvingo, Bulawayo, and Gweru.

For those accessing blood and blood products from public health facilities, it is available for free as the Government pays directly for all units used in Government and mission hospitals.

The country usually reports seasonal shortages of blood during holiday seasons when the number of patients in need increases as a result of accidents and during school holidays when learners who contribute the bulk of blood supply will not be donating.

“School learners contribute at least 70 percent of the blood and blood products. So, when schools are closed, we tend to see seasonal shortages of blood products. This is the reason why we have lined up partner-driven blood drives, such as the ‘Donate for a Coupon’ blood donations,” added Ms Marowa.

During the blood drives, blood donors get incentives like fuel coupons when they take part in the promotion.

In addition, NBSZ has a number of other campaigns, such as women’s galas and men’s splash events throughout the country.

“This is whereby we deliberately target adult donors in specific areas and bring them together either as males only or females only at scheduled locations that are convenient to them.

“This is to ensure that the blood donation teams easily reach those communities that cannot come to us, and we have established quite a number of these countrywide, and these are normally done during the weekends when our adults are able to take time off from work and donate blood,” Ms Marowa said.