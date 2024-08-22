ZERA sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

ZERA says some fuel service stations in the country have been mixing water with fuel while others blended the commodity with other non-permissible substances and selling to unsuspecting motorists. — (File Picture).

Senior Business Reporter

THIRTEEN out of 155 samples collected from fuel retail sites across the country showed the commodity was contaminated or adulterated, meaning that it fell below the acceptable quality standard.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has since taken punitive measures against offenders whose fuel did not meet the required quality standards during the first half of 2024.

The operators of the sites that fell short of the expected quality standards have been reported to law enforcement for selling a sub-standard product.

This part of regulatory interventions to safeguard consumer interests and maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe’s fuel supply.

Out of those found violating the rules, four samples were contaminated with water, while nine were suspected of being adulterated, both being serious breaches of fuel quality standards.

Fuel adulteration involves mixing a foreign substance (For instance, Kerosene into diesel, solvents into gasoline) with the fuel.

It is a global issue used to trick consumers into buying substandard fuel to maximise profits without bearing the dangerous impacts of this activity.

“We are committed to protecting consumers from substandard fuel, and any site that compromises on quality will face the full force of the law,” ZERA declared in its half-year report.

ZERA emphasised the importance of the prosecutions in upholding the quality of fuel in the domestic market.

“The integrity of our fuel supply chain is non-negotiable, and ZERA will continue to enforce strict compliance with established standards,” the Authority stated.

This firm stance serves as a deterrent measure against any deviation from the mandated fuel standards.

Beyond fuel quality monitoring, ZERA has also been rigorous in auditing petroleum and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), as part of its licensing process.

In the first quarter of 2024, 113 retail sites and 126 LPG facilities were audited for compliance with technical standards.

The audits revealed that 23 retail sites and 37 LPG facilities failed their initial pre-licencing inspections.

ZERA issued compliance orders to these non-compliant sites, stressing that “licencing will only be granted once all outstanding issues are resolved to our satisfaction.”

In addition to the audits, ZERA has focused on improving service standards at fuel retail sites. The authority conducted service standards grading for 52 fuel retail sites, with mixed results.

“Only one site achieved a 5-star grading, which is a concern for us. Meanwhile, 34 sites were graded at 3 stars, and 17 sites received a 1-star grading,” ZERA reported.

The authority highlighted the need for improved customer service in the sector, stating: “We are committed to promoting high standards of customer service to motorists, and these audits are crucial in driving that improvement.”

The half-year report also noted a decline in petroleum prices, largely driven by an excess production of crude oil by the United States and non-OPEC countries.

“The receding petroleum prices we have observed are a direct result of global market dynamics, particularly the increased supply from major producers,” ZERA explained.

ZERA’s report also addressed challenges within the petroleum and gas sectors, particularly the issue of illegal LPG retailing.

The authority has intensified its crackdown on illegal LPG vendors, confiscating over 300 unbranded cylinders used for decanting LPG.

“We have stepped up enforcement efforts to curtail illegal LPG vending. Our approach includes destroying unbranded cylinders seized from these operators,” ZERA announced.

Another challenge is the proliferation of fuel retail sites in urban areas and to address this, ZERA is working with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing to develop a regulatory framework.

“We are in the process of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to streamline the licensing process and regulate the construction of new fuel retail sites,” ZERA stated.

This initiative aims to address public concerns about the density and spacing of fuel retail sites in urban areas.

ZERA’s proactive stance in these areas underscores its commitment to enforcing compliance and enhancing standards within Zimbabwe’s energy sector, ensuring that consumers receive high-quality fuel and service.