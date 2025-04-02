WFP brings relief to drought-stricken Filabusi

By Priscilla Moyo

Severe drought has gripped Filabusi district for the past two years, leaving families struggling to put food on the table.

With crops failing and resources dwindling, hunger has become an everyday reality for many. But as desperation set in, the World Food Programme (WFP) stepped in, offering vital food aid to sustain communities facing starvation.

Through its food distribution programme, WFP has not only provided nourishment but also restored hope among villagers who had been pushed to the brink.

Local leaders have praised WFP’s intervention, saying the assistance has been crucial in keeping families fed. Village head Sethukani Moyo from Khayanyama Mafutha, Village 17, said the monthly food distributions have made a significant difference.

“The food we receive, including mealie meal, beans, and vegetable oil, has greatly improved our diets and overall well-being,” Moyo said.

For many families, the support came at a critical time. One beneficiary said they had been forced to redirect money meant for school fees towards buying food, leaving many children unable to attend classes.

“But when WFP stepped in, we could send our children back to school because food was no longer a daily worry,” the beneficiary said.

Nobukhosi Nyathi, another recipient of the food aid, highlighted the impact on schoolchildren.

“We no longer go to school on empty stomachs. The food allocations were based on household size, and the portions were sufficient for our families. This has brought peace to many homes,” Nyathi said.

She added that the availability of food had improved students’ concentration and performance in school.

“It’s hard to focus in class when you are hungry,” she said.

For Lavinah Mathuthu, a resident of Mafutha village, life before the aid programme was a daily struggle.

“We used to survive on one meal a day, eaten in the evening. My children would go to school hungry and return home to empty pots,” Mathuthu said.

She recalled the uncertainty of each day, not knowing where the next meal would come from.

“If it wasn’t for WFP’s help, I don’t know where we would be today,” she said.

Now, with food aid in place, her family is able to eat two or three meals a day. But with yet another year of drought looming, Mathuthu fears what lies ahead.

“I hope WFP continues to assist us because many people harvested nothing again this year. Without help, we will face starvation once more,” she said.

As climate change continues to disrupt weather patterns, the food crisis in drought-prone areas like Filabusi remains a growing concern. While WFP’s intervention has provided relief, many families remain vulnerable, with no certainty about future food supplies.

For now, the aid programme has given many a fighting chance—but the long-term solution to food insecurity in the region remains uncertain.