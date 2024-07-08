Source: WFP-funded Chinhoyi Market shed a ‘white elephant’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

The market, meant to accommodate 240 vendors, is still not occupied as the councillors fight over the list of beneficiaries, with the policymakers accused of favouring their cronies.

THE World Food Programme (WFP)-funded Chinhoyi Market is lying idle seven months after its commissioning due to squabbling over stall allocation by councillors.

According to council minutes, some councillors removed names from the list that was submitted through council’s department of social welfare, replacing them with undeserving residents from their wards.

Sources said the fight among councillors had stalled the process of moving vendors to the new market.

“Some councillors removed names of deserving vendors and tried to replace them with their party cronies. The haggling stalled everything and we do not know when this will be solved,” the source said.

Asked for comment, Chinhoyi public relations manager Tichaona Mlauzi tried being diplomatic saying there were some few gray areas that needed to be sorted out.

“Very soon, vendors will be moved to the shed. There are some few things that needed attention before they (vendors) occupy places at the market shed,” Mlauzi said.

Mayor Owen Charuza refused to comment on the matter.

WFP’s implementing partner Leakages for Economic Advancement of the Disadvantaged co-ordinator Kumbirayi Zhemi said they were disappointed as the structure is lying idle.

“We are equally disappointed because as you can see, the structure is now being vandalised, some water taps are missing,” he said.

The market, built at a cost of US$120 000, has ablution facilities and a child-friendly space.