What Of  The Logo?

Five months ago, I wrote an article criticizing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for using Nelson Chamisa’s face as their logo (https://www.thezimbabwean.co/
The CCC logo, which features Chamisa’s face in a circle with the party name and slogan, has been a source of controversy and mockery since its inception. Many people have pointed out that it looks like a mugshot, a sticker, or a meme. Some have even joked that it resembles a toilet seat- actually, the toilet seat part is just all me. The logo has also been challenged legally, as Chamisa registered it as a trademark, barring anyone from using his face, the words CCC, or any combination of the elements. This has led to disputes with other stakeholder– I’m pretty sure you’re all well versed in the Tshabangu Fiasco.
The logo has also failed to deliver on its intended purpose: to make Chamisa and the CCC more popular and recognizable. Don’t get me wrong, CCC is popular, but not popular enough, not the Chavez of Venezuela kind. Despite winning 103 seats in Parliament and most of the urban councils in the 2023 elections, the CCC has not been able to challenge ZANU-PF’s dominance. The party has also suffered from internal divisions, defections, and recalls, as some of its members have been accused of ceasing to be members of the party by a self-imposed Secretary General. The CCC has also been unable to articulate a clear vision and agenda for the country, beyond opposing ZANU-PF and supporting Chamisa.
Now that Chamisa has left the party, the CCC faces an uncertain future. Will they keep using his face as their logo, even though he is no longer associated with them? Will they change their logo to something more original and representative of their values and goals? Will they even survive as a party, or will they disintegrate into factions and irrelevance? These are the questions that the CCC must answer, and soon. Otherwise, they risk losing their supporters, their credibility, and their relevance.
The CCC logo was a bad idea from the start. It was a sign of Chamisa’s ego and the party’s lack of creativity and identity. It was also a gamble that depended on Chamisa’s popularity and loyalty. Now that the gamble has failed, the CCC must face the consequences. What of the logo? More importantly, what of the party?
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer
