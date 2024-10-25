Source: What U.S. Sanctions Really Do — and Don’t Do – U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe

In March this year, the United States reaffirmed its partnership with the people of Zimbabwe by ending the Zimbabwe Sanctions Program while remaining committed to addressing human rights abuses and corruption in Zimbabwe through the Global Magnitsky (GloMag) sanctions program. These updated U.S. sanctions on a handful of Zimbabweans have been a topic of intense debate, often clouded by misinformation. The Zimbabwean government has portrayed these sanctions as the root cause of the nation’s economic woes, but nothing could be further from the truth.

The current individuals sanctioned under GloMag were designated for their specific corrupt acts or involvement in serious human rights abuses. The sanctions do not target the people, economy, or country of Zimbabwe. The Government of Zimbabwe can engage in international trade, conduct standard banking transactions, and provide humanitarian assistance for its people. Instead, GloMag sanctions affect only 11 individuals and 3 companies in Zimbabwe, preventing them from using the U.S. financial and banking systems for their personal affairs and travelling to the United States. Some Zimbabwean officials have said sanctions on these 11 individuals impinge on Zimbabwe’s sovereignty – not true. It is a matter of U.S. sovereignty to protect and regulate our financial system and decide who can enter our country, just as Zimbabwe regulates its own banks and borders.

U.S. sanctions are not a blanket embargo on the country and never have been. In fact, U.S.-Zimbabwe bilateral trade increased last year by 20 percent. Rather, there is credible evidence that those sanctioned are responsible for or otherwise involved in serious human rights abuses and/or corruption. Sanctions ensure that people and companies in the U.S. do not provide support to those sanctioned actors who engage in human rights abuse and corruption.

The notion that U.S. sanctions are the cause of Zimbabwe’s difficulties does not align with reality. This false narrative diverts attention from the real issues plaguing Zimbabwe. According to reports by Zimbabwe’s own Prosecutor General, Zimbabwe loses $1.8 billion to corruption annually. Hyperinflation, high unemployment and underemployment, and widespread poverty are the consequences of domestic policies and unaddressed criminal activity, not a limited number of targeted sanctions.

Our targeted sanctions do not hinder Zimbabwe from accessing international financial assistance. The country’s exclusion from some financing opportunities is due to its failure to repay debts – arrears dating back to the late 1990’s. Economic and governance reforms by Zimbabwe’s leadership would better position Zimbabwe to benefit fully from international financing. Falsely labeling Zimbabwe as “a country under sanctions” only perpetuates a fallacious narrative that dissuades potential investors.

Our recent sanctions transition in March – a move made in good faith to effect a positive change with Zimbabwe – presents an opportunity for the Government of Zimbabwe to implement crucial reforms and cease misbranding the country as a sanctioned country to the detriment of its own people. By improving its record on human rights, good governance, and anti-corruption, Zimbabwe’s leaders can pave the way for more international investment and a more prosperous and just society. The United States has made it clear that it is willing to support Zimbabwe’s development and help it improve its investment climate, as the government demonstrates a commitment to meaningful change.

Since the sanctions transition in March, the U.S. government has encouraged American financial institutions to consider engaging with the Zimbabwean private sector, but they remain concerned about the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe. The United States wants to see Zimbabwe live up to the values it has enshrined in its constitution. We have repeatedly expressed our willingness to work with Zimbabwe on this journey, but the first step must be taken by Zimbabwe’s leaders. By dispelling the myths surrounding these sanctions, we can focus on the real issues and work together to create a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.