Zimbabwe inflation surges after currency devaluation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s consumer inflation surged to 37.2% month on month in October in local currency terms, data showed on Friday, after a sharp devaluation in the southern African country’s currency.

Zimbabwe’s central bank allowed the local gold-backed currency to fall over 40% in late September, to 24.3902 to the U.S. dollar. The currency has since fallen further, to 27.6880 to the dollar as of Friday, according to the central bank’s website.

In September, before the devaluation, consumer inflation was at 5.8% month on month in local currency terms.