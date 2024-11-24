Source: Wheat output rises to all-time record | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

ZIMBABWE’S wheat harvest, which has already hit an all-time record high this year, was estimated to have reached more than 560 000 tonnes by last week.

This represents a marked increase from the previous record of 467 905 tonnes realised last year.

The country’s annual demand for the crop stands at 360 000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe is on course to reclaiming its breadbasket status in the region.

Readily available flour — a major ingredient in many staple foods such as bread, pasta and pastries — is expected to guarantee the stability of prices on the local market.

From 1969 to 1999, Zimbabwe averaged 250 000 tonnes, with a high of 325 000 tonnes in 1990.

Last year, Zimbabwe became one of the two African countries to be wheat self-sufficient, alongside Ethiopia.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said wheat harvesting is now complete.

“The actual harvesting is now complete. Following the collection of data countrywide to ascertain how farmers performed this season, wait for the announcement by the minister (Dr Anxious Masuka) during the Cabinet briefing. All the actual figures will be made available to everyone. But, generally, the season was not bad.”

Information gathered by this publication suggests that the country might have slightly missed the set target of 600 000 tonnes this year.

However, the country has surpassed the winter wheat output record for the second successive season.

Chief director responsible for agricultural engineering, mechanisation, post-harvest agro-processing and soil conservation in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Engineer Edwin Zimunga said: “We can safely say setting new records has become part of our DNA. From the mechanisation view, we are now shifting focus to the summer cropping season. Government’s investment in wheat production continues to pay off handsomely, as farmers have successfully increased output. We have reason to celebrate, as our farmers really answered the call from the Government to fight for food security. It is clear that the initiatives are yielding results.”

Agricultural mechanisation equipment that was deployed countrywide, he said, has been critical throughout the season.

“We had over 14 000 tractors and at least 300 combine harvesters ready for the winter season, which were deployed in 22 mechanisation hubs accessible to farmers,” said Engineer Zimunga.

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said the new wheat records continue to bring hope for good and stable prices.

“From a consumer perspective, the bumper harvest of wheat has always been good news to us. We can significantly benefit from stable wheat prices and wheat-based products,” said CCZ chief executive officer Mrs Rosemary Mpofu.

“Excess wheat can be exported, generating vital foreign currency to boost our economy.”

To ensure everyone benefits from improved wheat output, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) urges the business community to accept all modes of payments.

“Retailers and wholesalers, formal and informal, are urged to immediately comply with monetary, fiscal and other regulatory laws governing business conduct. This measure is critical to ensuring the stability of our national economy and fostering a stronger, more resilient retail and wholesale sector, while benefiting consumers through affordable pricing.

“We cannot have our products with high prices due to speculative sentiments,” said CZR president Mr Denford Mutashu.