Source: Zim sanctions on UN General Assembly agenda . . .Move represents escalation on anti-sanctions lobby | The Sunday Mail

President Mnangagwa met Professor Alena Douhan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, at State House in Harare in October 2021. — File picture

Debra Matabvu in GENEVA, Switzerland

THE United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is set to debate the issue of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States following the submission of two critical reports to the body by its special rapporteur on sanctions.

This marks a significant escalation of the country’s two-decade-long anti-sanctions campaign.

Over the past three months, two detailed reports from the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Professor Alena Douhan, to the UN’s highest policymaking and representative organ have called for the immediate lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, citing their detrimental effects on the country’s development and human rights.

Procedurally, once the UNGA receives a report from the special rapporteur, it is typically discussed and debated within relevant committees before being submitted to the plenary.

This is the first time that sanctions on Zimbabwe will be formally placed on UNGA’s agenda in over two decades, signifying a new level of international attention, with other multilateral organisations like the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) already voicing strong support for the lifting of the embargo.

In debating the reports, member states have the opportunity to express their views and support for the rapporteur’s findings and recommendations.

Following the debates, UNGA may adopt a resolution addressing the impact of the unilateral sanctions, including condemning the coercive measures for violating international law and human rights.

The body can also call for states to refrain from imposing such measures and recommend actions to mitigate the humanitarian impact of sanctions.

However, while UNGA can adopt resolutions and make recommendations, it lacks enforcement powers, meaning the effectiveness of these resolutions depends on the willingness of member states to comply with their provisions.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was here attending the International Conference on Sanctions, Business and Human Rights, hosted by Prof Douhan’s office, said: “Once the reports have been submitted to the UN General Assembly, it notes and acknowledges the reports.

“Although the General Assembly does not have enforcement powers, the reports assist with creating awareness on the situation in sanctioned countries. This shows that the global lobby against these sanctions is growing louder, and it is because of the work that we have been doing to garner international support.”

Prof Douhan submitted her first report, titled “Access to justice in the face of unilateral sanctions and over-compliance”, in July.

The document provided a comprehensive analysis of the far-reaching effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe and other sanctioned nations.

The reports delved into both the humanitarian consequences and legal challenges posed by sanctions, offering data-driven insights and calls for urgent action.

Last month, the rapporteur submitted another report, titled “Monitoring and assessment of the impact of unilateral sanctions and over-compliance on human rights”, which highlighted how sanctions have led to rampant fluctuations in food prices and decrease in vaccination in sanctioned countries such as Zimbabwe.

Reads the report in part: “At the same time, the preliminary results of the monitoring demonstrate, in particular, fluctuations in inflation in food consumer prices in the vast majority of sanctioned countries . . . The adoption of unilateral coercive measures may have resulted in a decrease in vaccination coverage in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Central African Republic, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Libya Montenegro, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.”

The reports will enable an international debate involving all UN member states on how sanctions have affected Zimbabwe.

Prof Douhan, who visited Zimbabwe in 2021, reiterated that sanctions have caused widespread suffering, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable groups.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail on the sidelines of the conference, Prof Douhan called for the immediate lifting of sanctions, arguing that they are not only illegal but also ineffective in achieving their stated goals.

“In addition to my visit to Zimbabwe, I have conducted visits to five other countries, each focusing on the humanitarian and legal challenges associated with unilateral sanctions. I have also prepared a series of thematic reports, two of which are particularly relevant here,” she said.

The reports, she added, address the impact of unilateral sanctions and the widespread issue of over-compliance, which often results in human rights violations.

“Most recently, I presented a report to the (UN) General Assembly that examined access to justice for those affected by sanctions and over-compliance, including Zimbabwe.

“The findings revealed significant barriers, with meaningful remedies often inaccessible to affected individuals and communities.

“This lack of access to justice exacerbates the humanitarian crisis caused by sanctions.”

Political analyst and Midlands State University pro-vice chancellor for infrastructure and campus development Dr Gift Manyatera stressed the importance of Zimbabwe’s participation in global platforms such as the rapporteur’s conference.

“These fora were meant to interrogate the proposed UN guidelines and principles on sanctions, business and human rights, and these principles are very important as they relate to the impact that inhuman unilateral coercive measures have on countries,” he said.

“These sanctions have a negative impact on every sector of the economy, so we do have an interest in ensuring that we give our input on this global stage.”